Full18 Capital LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trebia Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

