Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.66. Fusion Fuel Green has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $48.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

