FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Royal Gold, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $121.63 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

