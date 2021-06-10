FY2021 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Reduced by Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million.
CEU stock opened at C$1.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$493.57 million and a PE ratio of 66.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.67.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$58,432.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,725,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,278,852.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,202 shares of company stock worth $401,785.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.