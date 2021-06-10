FY2021 EPS Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.14). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.73) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $498.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $7,385,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

