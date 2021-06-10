FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Raised by Analyst

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trican Well Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCW. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.30.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.79 and a 1 year high of C$2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.20.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million.

Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

