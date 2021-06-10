FY2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Lifted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HQY. Raymond James reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

