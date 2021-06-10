FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Great Bear Resources Ltd. Issued By Cormark (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Great Bear Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.27.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

GBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Great Bear Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CVE:GBR opened at C$16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$951.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.19. Great Bear Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.94 and a 52-week high of C$19.83.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.02, for a total value of C$35,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,444,300. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $182,860.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.