G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.84. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

GIII opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.