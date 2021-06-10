Gabalex Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,783 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $177.40. The stock had a trading volume of 219,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,522. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $322.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

