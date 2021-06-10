Gables Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $250.09. 522,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,860,228. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.56. The company has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.35.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

