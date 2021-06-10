Gables Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $19,704,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $6,568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 401,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,703. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

