Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $628,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 87,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 111,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,333. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

