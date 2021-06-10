Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 660 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.83. 57,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,478. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $70.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

