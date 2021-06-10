GameStop (NYSE:GME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GME opened at $302.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.51 and a beta of -2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

