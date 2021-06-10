GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

Shares of GME stock traded down $27.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.88. The company had a trading volume of 82,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,919,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -81.05 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.