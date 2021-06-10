GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $302.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.51 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.43.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.