Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Major Shareholder Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor Sells 24,902 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) major shareholder Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 24,902 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $193,488.54. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, May 28th, Value Fund Gp Ltd Attestor sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00.

Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

