Gary Hromadko Sells 10,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EQIX stock opened at $810.01 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 177.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $721.44.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.