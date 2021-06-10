Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $371.81

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.81 and traded as high as $424.77. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $408.38, with a volume of 361 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.85.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $256.28 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

