Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.270-2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93 billion-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.80.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE:G traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.47. 10,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,285. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Genpact has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,681,744. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.