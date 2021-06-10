GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Shares Up 1.3%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.32. 206,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,471,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 322.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

