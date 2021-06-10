Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NYSE:GGB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 14,650,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,742,276. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $130,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gerdau by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,513,000 after acquiring an additional 977,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,311,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 411,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,374 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 297.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,832,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

