Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,071,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

GILD stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.48. 289,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

