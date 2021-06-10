Glenn Hedde Sells 11,681 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CUBI opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

