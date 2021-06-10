Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of GLBE opened at $40.26 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

