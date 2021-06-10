goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$170.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$170.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$148.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.30. goeasy has a one year low of C$50.39 and a one year high of C$157.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total value of C$1,905,027.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,326,074.99. Insiders sold 53,100 shares of company stock worth $7,582,363 in the last ninety days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

