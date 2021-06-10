Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.61. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $35.98.

