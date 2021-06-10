Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 371,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Granite Construction worth $302,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,610,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Granite Construction by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 303,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GVA opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.57 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

