Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Green Dot worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $662,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,411.00 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.55.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

