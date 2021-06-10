GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 53,507 shares.The stock last traded at $15.41 and had previously closed at $15.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHG. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. Research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 300,559 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

