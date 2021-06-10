Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Greif also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. Greif has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $2.45. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

