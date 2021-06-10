Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $8.85 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 287.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,379 shares during the period. Rocket Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,036,352. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

