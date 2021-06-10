Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 18,050 Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 178.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned 0.34% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPPP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 25.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPPP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,094. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20.

