Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,720 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

CAH stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,721. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.