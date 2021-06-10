Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.35. 310,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,625,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $54.52 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $613.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.