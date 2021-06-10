GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Stephen Aiello Sells 25,000 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GRWG traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.56 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

