Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00.

NYSE GRUB opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.87. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.05 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Grubhub’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Grubhub by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grubhub by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Grubhub by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Grubhub by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Grubhub by 2,897.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

