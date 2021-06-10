Gulden Hits Market Cap of $16.64 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. Gulden has a market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $409,426.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.63 or 0.00445812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000211 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 546,318,107 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

