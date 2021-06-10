Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of GKP opened at GBX 177.45 ($2.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.16. The company has a market cap of £377.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 199.40 ($2.61).

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GKP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Jon Harris acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,023.78).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.