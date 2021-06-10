Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $1,983,000.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00.

HALO stock opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,972,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.