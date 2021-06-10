Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.55 million.

HRVSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:HRVSF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,859. Harvest Health & Recreation has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

