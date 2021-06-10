Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Director Sells $103,800.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of HA opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.42. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HA. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 84.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 131,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $14,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

