HC Wainwright Trims Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Target Price to $4.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $1.00 on Monday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.28.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
