HC Wainwright Trims Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Target Price to $4.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $1.00 on Monday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $102.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.28.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

