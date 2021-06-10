HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.31

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.31 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 2217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at $13,448,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at $7,859,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at $6,538,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in HCI Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the first quarter valued at $4,632,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

