Head-To-Head Contrast: 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) & Its Competitors

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE: YQ) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare 17 Education & Technology Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million -$205.35 million -0.24 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors $447.27 million -$3.31 million 27.25

17 Education & Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors 603.98% -13.24% 5.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for 17 Education & Technology Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors 295 1096 1391 38 2.42

17 Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 31.19%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 63.06%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group competitors beat 17 Education & Technology Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.