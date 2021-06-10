Head-To-Head Contrast: Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) versus Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.1% of Altimmune shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Altimmune shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Lantern Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Altimmune and Lantern Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune -881.27% -31.95% -28.42% Lantern Pharma N/A -21.56% -20.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altimmune and Lantern Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune $8.19 million 70.93 -$49.04 million ($1.91) -7.92 Lantern Pharma N/A N/A -$5.91 million ($1.37) -11.15

Lantern Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altimmune. Lantern Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altimmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altimmune and Lantern Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune 0 0 7 0 3.00 Lantern Pharma 0 2 0 0 2.00

Altimmune presently has a consensus price target of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 114.14%. Lantern Pharma has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.45%. Given Altimmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Lantern Pharma.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use. It also focuses on developing ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus. Altimmune, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of AdCOVID. The company is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for non or never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma. In addition, its preclinical development drug candidate is LP-184, an alkylating agent that damages DNA in cancer cells that overexpress certain biomarkers and is from the fulvene class of compounds. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

