Head to Head Contrast: Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) vs. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.28%. Given The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $494.20 million 3.91 $147.22 million $3.04 11.83 Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.23 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 29.12% 15.95% 1.11% Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products. It also provides custody, investment, and administration services for workers' savings; retirement fund management services; digital debit and credit cards; wealth management equity banking, asset management, transactional, and international banking services; and remittance, Swift GPI, and trust services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,182 branches, 8,919 ATMs, and 166,505point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Santa Fe, Mexico.

