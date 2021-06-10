Head to Head Review: Berkeley Lights (BLI) and The Competition

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Berkeley Lights to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Berkeley Lights and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berkeley Lights
|$64.30 million
|-$41.58 million
|-33.82
|Berkeley Lights Competitors
|$1.24 billion
|$354.64 million
|12.99
Profitability
This table compares Berkeley Lights and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berkeley Lights
|-70.27%
|-33.57%
|-19.02%
|Berkeley Lights Competitors
|-117.43%
|41.08%
|-8.68%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Berkeley Lights and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Berkeley Lights
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
|Berkeley Lights Competitors
|238
|1147
|1615
|51
|2.48
Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus target price of $93.25, suggesting a potential upside of 98.36%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 8.63%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
55.9% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Berkeley Lights peers beat Berkeley Lights on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.
