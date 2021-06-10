Head-To-Head Review: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) versus SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SM Energy and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 2 4 5 0 2.27 Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10

SM Energy currently has a consensus target price of $13.72, indicating a potential downside of 39.50%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $10.21, indicating a potential upside of 19.61%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than SM Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 6.15, suggesting that its stock price is 515% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SM Energy and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.37 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -98.61 Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.65 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -8.37

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -49.72% -1.25% -0.51% Vermilion Energy 27.89% -15.68% -3.95%

Summary

SM Energy beats Vermilion Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France. The company also owns 49% working interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 51 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands; and 36,900 net developed acres and 965,900 net undeveloped acres of land, and 61 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells in Germany. In addition, it owns offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production assets that covers 59,600 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Further, the company holds 138,000 net acres of land in the Powder River basin, and 136.6 net producing oil wells in the United States; and 951,200 net acres of land in Hungary, 244,900 net acres of land in Slovakia, and 2.4 million net acres of land in Croatia. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

